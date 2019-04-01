Cold weather to persist despite rise in temperatures

AMMAN — A rise in temperatures is expected today, to a high of 14°C and a low of 7°C in the capital, with cold conditions to persist in most areas of the Kingdom, with the exception of the Jordan Valley and Aqaba, where the weather is expected to be fair, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast on Monday.

Light and scattered rain is forecast in the northern region of the Kingdom with moderate south-westerly winds. On Tuesday, a slight increase in temperatures is expected, while the weather remains relatively cold in most areas and warm in the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea areas.

A state of unstable weather conditions is expected at night bringing heavy rain at late hours, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, with thunderstorms and hail expected on Wednesday. The statement added that floods are also expected in low-lying areas.