Commission to study establishment of fund for the protection of older persons

AMMAN— The Prime Ministry’s Service, Infrastructure and Social Affairs Committee formed a commission to study the establishment of a fund for the protection of older persons, under the chairmanship of Social Development Ministry’s Secretary General Barq Dmour, according to a ministry statement sent to The Jordan Times on Thursday.

The commission held its first meeting on Wednesday at the ministry’s headquarters, during which the financial impact and the different administrative aspects of the commission’s formation were discussed, in addition to studying the draft rules for the 2017’s sixtieth fund.

The approval of the fund and the committee formation are in line with the updated 2018-2022 national strategy and its implementation plan for the elderly, which involves priorities, measures and aspects aimed at safeguarding older persons in all circumstances, as well as, their right to a decent life, the statement added.

The meeting was mainly attended by the committee members, including secretary generals of both the Ministry of Finance and the National Council for Family Affairs, the government coordinator for human rights, as well as, the Assistant Secretary General for the Administration and Development Department at the Ministry of Social Development Ayesh Awamleh and the ministry’s Director of the Family Protection Department Mahmoud Jbour.

According to the statement, Head of the ministry’s Human Rights Department Shihab Amawi was appointed as the commission’s rapporteur.