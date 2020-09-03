You are here

Home » Local » Commission to study establishment of fund for the protection of older persons

Commission to study establishment of fund for the protection of older persons

By Maria Weldali - Sep 03,2020 - Last updated at Sep 03,2020

AMMAN— The Prime Ministry’s Service, Infrastructure and Social Affairs Committee formed a commission to study the establishment of a fund for the protection of older persons, under the chairmanship of Social Development Ministry’s Secretary General Barq Dmour, according to a ministry statement sent to The Jordan Times on Thursday.

The commission held its first meeting on Wednesday at the ministry’s headquarters, during which the financial impact and the different administrative aspects of the commission’s formation were discussed, in addition to studying the draft rules for  the 2017’s sixtieth fund.

The approval of the fund and the committee formation are in line with the updated 2018-2022 national strategy and its implementation plan for the elderly, which involves priorities, measures and aspects aimed at safeguarding older persons in all circumstances, as well as, their right to a decent life, the statement added.

The meeting was mainly attended by the committee members, including secretary generals of both the Ministry of Finance and the National Council for Family Affairs, the government coordinator for human rights, as well as, the Assistant Secretary General for the Administration and Development Department at the Ministry of Social Development Ayesh Awamleh and the ministry’s Director of the Family Protection Department Mahmoud Jbour.

According to the statement, Head of the ministry’s Human Rights Department Shihab Amawi was appointed as the commission’s rapporteur.

 

up
6 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
8 + 5 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Ensuring a safe school environment

Wednesday 02 September 2020

Trump’s dirty tricks

Sep 03, 2020

Climate-friendly cooling can slow global warming

Sep 03, 2020

Banksy's motto

Sep 02, 2020

Lukashenko the impotent

Sep 02, 2020

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.