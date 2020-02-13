Committee formed to address lawyers' feedback on court transfer

AMMAN — A committee comprising representatives of the Judicial Council, the Ministry of Justice and the Jordan Bar Association has been formed to address the Bar Association's feedback concerning the transfer of the Amman Court of Appeals to a new building, Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni said on Thursday.

In a press statement, Talhouni stressed that the ministry is keen on following up on the affairs of lawyers and addressing obstacles that hinder their partnership with the Jordan Bar Association, the institutional body that represents them.

According to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Talhouni affirmed that the decision to transfer the court came upon the Judicial Council's request, which was based on the recommendations of the Royal Committee for the Development of the Judiciary with the aim of enhancing judicial specialisation and unifying the Courts of First Instance in the Palace of Justice.