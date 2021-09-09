Committee formed to adjust Dana Biosphere Reserve boundaries

AMMAN — The Ministry of Environment on Wednesday formed a technical committee to adjust the boundaries of Dana Biosphere Reserve.

Environment Minister Nabil Masarweh said that the committee is commissioned to consider the temporary boundaries of the reserve, according to the coordinates set up by Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The committee also aims to upgrade the environmental criteria related to mining and exploration operations in the targeted regions.

The tasks also include looking for alternative land to be added to the reserve to safeguard its biodiversity, Masarweh added.

The committee includes representatives from the ministries of energy, agriculture and tourism, as well as the Department of Lands and Survey, the Royal Scientific Society, Local Council of Tafileh Governorate, the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, Geologists Syndicate, the University of Jordan and the Natural Resources Authority.

The committee also includes the International Union for Conservation of Nature as an observer, and the head of the Environment Ministry’s directorate of nature conservation as a rapporteur.