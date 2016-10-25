Conference on Prophet Mohammad concludes in Amman

AMMAN — The 17th conference of the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought on Prophet Mohammad concluded in Amman on Tuesday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The three-day conference was attended by HRH Prince Ghazi, the King’s personal envoy and adviser for religious and cultural affairs and chairman of the institute’s board of trustees.

Some 85 scholars took part from 35 countries.

The conference’s recommendations included collecting articles about the prophet’s life from traditional sources and tracing written heritage, in addition to checking its credibility scientifically.

They stressed the need to authenticate any stories about Prophet Mohammad to ensure that events from his life are not taken out of context or distorted to justify death and destruction.

Efforts to document the prophet’s life should not only focus on the battles that he fought, they should seek to give a broader picture that encompasses aspects from his daily life.

The scholars presented 29 research papers about various topics related to the prophet’s life, commending the institute’s efforts to utilise modern tools to highlight specific dates and locations of events in his life.

Participants were presented with a book detailing the chronology of events in the prophet’s life, which Prince Ghazi said took three years of research by scholar Ali Jumaa and five others.

The institute also launched a website for the project www.alsirah.com.