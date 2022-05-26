Conference reaffirms Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem’s Christain holy sites 

By JT - May 26,2022 - Last updated at May 27,2022

Participants during the 'Christians and Christianity in the Middle East' conference in Amman on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Participants in the "Christians and Christianity in the Middle East" conference on Thursday stressed that the Hashemite Custodianship over Christian holy sites in Jerusalem preserves the historical, religious and legal presence of churches in the city.

Director of the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media Father Rifat Bader said that speaking about the Christian presence is part of the celebrations of the Jordanian state on its 76th Independence Day, which is the first to be celebrated in the second centennial of the state.

His Majesty King Abdullah exerts tremendous efforts in defending Christianity, Father Rifat said, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

CEO of the Hashemite Fund for the Restoration of Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock Wasfi Kilani said that the Hashemite Custodianship over Christian holy sites in Jerusalem is a continuation of the historical situation since Umar's Assurance.