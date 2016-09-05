Conference to send ‘stay’ message to Christians

You are here

By Rula Samain - Sep 05,2016 - Last updated at Sep 05,2016

AMMAN — Middle East church leaders’ meeting at the Dead Sea Tuesday will encourage the region’s Christians, especially Palestinians, to stay on their land regardless of the challenges facing them presently. 

Spokesman of the Jerusalem-based Orthodox Church Father Issa Misleh told The Jordan Times Monday that if Christians left the Middle East, due to Israeli policies and terrorists’ practices, “this would be the end of the Palestinian cause”. 

Therefore, the 11th session of the Middle East Churches Council is likely to conclude with a message of “stay” to Palestinians and other Christians.

Other messages expected from the gathering will focus on unity among churches.

“We will discuss intra-Christian relations and ties with brotherly Muslims,” he said on the eve of the event, which will be under the Royal patronage. 

“We want to embody [in the conference’s resolutions] the values we have been talking of,” Father Misleh said.

 

He noted that the term of the Patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem Theophilos III, who currently heads the council, has ended with the convening of the conference, and the council will elect a new president for a four-year term.

