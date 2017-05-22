Conference urges comprehensive strategies for development

By Laila Azzeh - May 22,2017 - Last updated at May 22,2017

AMMAN – Transformations taking place in the region require comprehensive and resilient development strategies that engage the public, private and civil society sectors, experts highlighted on Monday.

At a regional conference titled “Development Challenges and Priorities in a Changing Arab Region”, participants underlined the shortcomings in the regional development efforts, while also noting available opportunities.

The two-day gathering is organised by the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States (RBAS), which is in the process of formulating its 2018-2021 regional programme, in line with the development of the new UNDP Strategic Plan and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, according to organisers.

“In order to ensure that sustainable development does not leave anyone behind, Arab and regional organisations, namely the Arab League, should work together to improve their responsiveness to crises…,” said Murad Wahba, UN assistant secretary general and director of RBAS at the UNDP.

Addressing the conference’s opening ceremony, he noted that challenges like climate change, unemployment, women’s low participation in development and governance require governmental coordination with civil societies.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Imad Fakhoury noted that addressing causes facing Arab youth today, who make up 70 per cent of the region’s population, cannot be possible without fostering all stakeholders’ efforts to empower them economically, socially and politically.

“Young people should have a role in the development process, whether in policymaking and planning or in implementing and evaluating the executive plans. Their participation is of social, economic, political and environmental value. It reflects real citizenship and ensures that our youth are not left prey to alien ideologies,” Fakhoury said.

On the other hand, he noted that governance is a concept that is not limited to the government, but extends to include the private sector and civil society, and the integration of their roles to achieve sustainable development.

Participants at the event are looking into regional priorities, ways to foster inclusive sustainable economic growth and development cooperation in the region as well as engaging women and youth.

“It is about time to talk about affecting change inside our homes and in our education system. If we do not start transforming our educational system, we will sentence our people to death,” said Sabri Saidam, the Palestinian minister of education and higher education.

Speaking at a panel on regional priorities in light of the Sustainable Development Goals, he noted that technical and vocational education should be developed in order to arrive at a “much-needed revolution in education”.

Panelists in the session also discussed the ability of the public-private partnerships to achieve sustainable development and move societies towards prosperity.