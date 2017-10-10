You are here

Home » Local » ‘Convict tried to kill TV show host critical of terrorists’

‘Convict tried to kill TV show host critical of terrorists’

By JT - Oct 10,2017 - Last updated at Oct 10,2017

AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Monday, sentenced a man for eight years of hard labour in prison, for supporting the Daesh terrorist group and stabbing with the intent to kill his neighbour, an Iraqi host of a satire show on a German TV channel.  

According to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, quoting court documents, the convict tried to travel to Lebanon in January 2017 to later join Daesh, but was banned from travelling and was asked to report to the General Intelligence Department. Then he planned to kill the host of Bashir Show who “ridiculed terrorist organisations”. 

“The convict waited for the victim in front of his house, called
his name and approached him before drawing a knife and stabbing him multiple times in order to prove his allegiance to the terrorist groups”, the court documents stated. 

In a related development, the SSC on Monday reduced the sentence handed down to a woman from three years to a year and a half, after she was convicted of promoting Daesh ideologies.

Petra said the court took into consideration the extenuating circumstances as the convict is a mother of four children that need nursing and care.

up
8 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Deserved recognition

Monday 09 October 2017

The transformation of Jerusalem

Oct 09, 2017

What makes a great leader?

Oct 09, 2017

The right approach

Oct 09, 2017

Spain’s crisis, Europe’s opportunity

Oct 09, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.