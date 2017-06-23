Court dissolves two political parties

AMMAN — The Court of Appeal on Thursday decided to dissolve two political parties: Duaa and Rafah for not abiding by the parties law and for administrative and financial violations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decision came following a lawsuit that was presented by the Political and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry in accordance with Article 34/A Chapter 4 of the Political Parties Law, Petra quoted an official as saying.

The ministry is committed to providing all forms of support to the licensed parties in light of the law, the official said, noting that all parties receive annual allocations from the public Treasury.

All Duaa and Rafah’s assets will be returned to the Treasury as stipulated by the law, the official said.