Court of first instance holds 1st session in 'March 24' case
By JT - Apr 19,2021 - Last updated at Apr 19,2021
AMMAN — The Amman Court of First Instance on Monday held its first session in the so-called “March 24” case that includes 45 suspects in two separate cases. All the defendants pleaded not guilty, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Defendants face charges related to illegal gathering, violating Defence Order No. 22, causing riots, and causing public discomfort.
