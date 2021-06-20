Court hears 9-hour-long testimony of prosecution witness in oxygen outage case

AMMAN — The Amman Magistrates Court on Sunday spent nine hours listening to a prosecution witness in the case of oxygen outage at the New Salt Public Hospital that claimed the lives of eight people in mid-March, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In its 23rd session, which was held last Thursday and lasted from 9am to 6pm, the court heard the testimony of former minister of health Nathir Obeidat.

The court held its 24th public session on Sunday and heard witness No. 41, who is a general physician specialising in ambulance and emergency and works on shift system in the hospital.

He stated that he was not at work on the day of the incident or the day before it.

The court adjourned its session to next Thursday, and decided to summon two new prosecution witnesses in the case.

It is expected to hear 49 witnesses in the case, in addition to nine experts, bringing the total of the Public Prosecution's witnesses to 66.