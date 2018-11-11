Court to issue verdict in Karak terrorist attack case Tuesday

AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Tuesday will issue its verdict against the defendants of the Karak terrorist cell case, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

President of the SSC, Judge Col. Mohammad Afeef, said that 11 defendants will be tried including one who remains a fugitive and will be tried in absentia.

The defendants face 19 charges including plotting subversive acts that led to the death of people, manufacturing explosives, financing terrorist acts and joining armed terrorist groups.

In addition to the seven security personnel that died in the attack, two Jordanian citizens and a Canadian national were killed and 34 people injured.

The charge sheet said that the defendants plotted to carry out terrorist acts around Jordan and started by attacking a police patrol in Karak Governorate, 140km south of Amman, followed by an attack on a police station and a shootout at Karak Castle.