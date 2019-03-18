Court releases man convicted for wife’s killing citing general pardon

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation decided to release a Sudanese refugee, who was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Criminal Court for killing his wife in July, because he benefitted from the general pardon.

The 28-year-old defendant was declared guilty by the Criminal Court in December of choking his Sudanese wife to death while at their home in Jabal Amman on July 8, and handed him the maximum sentence.

On the day of the incident, court transcripts said, the couple got into a heated argument about the time their son should go to bed.

“The husband struck his wife with a plate, then jumped on her and strangled her to death with his hands,” the court documents said.

The husband then called the Civil Defence Department to come and rescue his wife “but it was too late”, according to the charge sheet.

The higher court ruled in its March 5 ruling that since “the victim’s family members dropped charges against the defendant, and there was no premeditation in this case then he is covered under the recent Royal [General] Pardon. Therefore, we order his immediate release”.