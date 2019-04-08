Court upholds sentences for men convicted of murdering relative

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a November Criminal Court ruling giving two men sentences ranging from death to 15 years in prison after convicting them of murdering their relative over family feuds in Amman on October 2016.

The court declared the defendants guilty of shooting and killing their relative and attempting to murder two others on October 18.

A 25-year-old defendant received the death penalty, while his 45-year-old relative was handed a 15-year prison term for complicity in the murder.

Court papers said the defendants decided to take revenge on the victim and his family members because “they published indecent photos of their female relatives on Facebook”.

On the day of the murder, the defendants went to the victim’s home and found him with his mother and brother in their vehicle, the court said.

”The defendants drew their weapons and fired at the three, striking the victim in the head, while the two others escaped the shooting with minor injuries,” according to court transcripts.

The defendants had contested the ruling through their lawyers arguing that there were “errors in the investigation procedures”.

The defendants also argued that the court failed to examine all the evidence provided by the defence team.

However, the higher court rejected the defendant’s argument and ruled that the Criminal Court followed the proper procedures when sentencing the defendants and that they deserved the verdicts they received.