COVID-19 isolation period reduced to 7 days for asymptomatic patients

By JT - Jan 13,2022 - Last updated at Jan 13,2022

AMMAN — The Ministry of Health on Thursday decided to reduce COVID-19 isolation period to seven days for asymptomatic patients. 

Cases experiencing symptoms are required to be isolated for 10 days, provided that people are fever free for 24 hours, the ministry added, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

