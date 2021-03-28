COVID vaccination for elderly people in care homes completed — gov’t

AMMAN — The Ministry of Social Development on Saturday announced that a COVID vaccination campaign for the elderly residents in care homes has completed.

Director of the Family and Protection Directorate at the ministry Mahmoud Jabour said that a total of nine centres — both private and charitable — affiliated with the ministry offer care for a total of 367 elderly men and women in the Kingdom.

Jabour added that all the elderly people in care centres have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 164 received both the two doses, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.