CPF initiative, EU project join hands to produce open-source designs for medical equipment

A joint team from the EU-funded Shamal Start project and the Crown Prince Foundation's TechWorks initiative is working to produce open-source designs for medical equipment to support the healthcare system in Jordan (Photo courtesy of Luminus Shamal Start)

AMMAN — In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the EU-funded Luminus Shamal Start project has joined forces with TechWorks, a Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) initiative, to support the healthcare system in Jordan by producing open-source designs for medical equipment, the EU announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the Delegation of the European Union to Jordan said that this cooperation comes with the aim of creating swift and innovative ways of addressing the COVID-19 crisis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The statement said that the partners are “working hard” to prototype face shields for healthcare workers and emergency respirators, noting that in early April, the team finished the initial model for the emergency respirator, which is currently undergoing a testing phase to verify its usability in the medical field.

The Shamal Start and TechWorks team modified the open-source prototype provided by Project Oxygen using equipment and supplies available at hand in Jordan, according to the statement.