Crime down by 7% in 2016 — minister

AMMAN (JT) — Crime has dropped by 7 per cent this year, compared to 2015, a senior official has announced.

During Tuesday’s Lower House oversight session, Minister of Interior Salameh Hammad told lawmakers that the Public Security Department and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) have joined forces to crack down on drug producers and dealers, while the government is cooperating with neighbouring countries to prevent using the country as a conduit for drug trafficking.

The clampdown also resulted in the seizure of 77 million narcotic pills, up by 27 million from last year, the minister said, adding that seven tonnes of locally grown hashish and 13 tonnes of marijuana were seized during the year.

Regarding synthetic cannabis, locally known as “joker”, which has been manufactured locally, Hammad said that due to the easy access to its chemical ingredients, joker is posing a major threat to Jordanian youth.

He cited heinous crimes Jordanians have witnessed, perpetrated by “people under the influence of this drug”.

However, AND campaigns have reduced the joker’s use and its manufacturing by 10 per cent so far this year, compared with last year.