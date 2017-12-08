Criticisms mount over US Jerusalem decision

AMMAN — Lower House on Thursday said it sent cables to Arab, Islamic and International parliaments and parliamentary associations, urging them to convene to forge a unified stance against President Trump’s declaration on Jerusalem.

In a statement to The Jordan Times, House Speaker Atef Tarawneh said he sent cables to presidents of the Arab Parliament, Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union and parliaments of the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, calling on them to hold emergency meetings to build a “unified and strong stance against the US’s poorly-made measure” on Jerusalem.

Tarawneh also said that he sent cables to Asian Parliamentary Assembly, Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean, Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, the African Parliamentary Union and the Latin American Parliament.

Also on Thursday the Chief Islamic Justice Department said in a statement that Jerusalem lies at the heart of the Islamic nation’s identity, saying all Arab and Muslim people need to stand firm to Trump’s declaration and to all attempts to change the Arab and Islamic identity of occupied Jerusalem.

The Iftaa Department strongly condemned the US administration’s decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel and to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem, describing Trump’s declaration as an “attack on Islam”.

The department said that the US Administration’s decision challenges the international legitimacy and UN resolutions, citing the UNESCO World Heritage Committee’s resolution which stresses that there is no Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem.

Hours after Trump’s declaration, Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs urged all imams to dedicate their Friday sermon’s to talk about Al Quds and Al Aqsa Mosque.

Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem, All Palestine and Jordan Theophilos III denounced the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem and called on Jerusalemites and Arabs to unite for the protection of the Holy City.

Council of Churches in Jordan rejected Trump’s declaration as a violation of international legitimacy resolutions.

President of the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) Hamdi Tabba on Thursday denounced Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and warned of the backlash it will have on the region’s stability and security.

Amman Chamber of Commerce affirmed that the US’ decision complicates the situation in the region further and would lead to an unprecedented political unrest.

The Capital Council on Wednesday evening condemned the decision by affirming that the move is in “full disregard of all international resolutions concerning Occupied Jerusalem and reveals the absolute US bias towards Israel and is a nail in the coffin of the already stalled negotiations process between the Palestinians and the Israelis”.

Alwasat Islamic Party denounced the move by saying that the US decision is against all international treaties and decisions which recognise Israel as an occupying power, which highlights the fact that US disrespects the international legitimacy.