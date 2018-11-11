Crown Prince offers condolences to families of flood victims

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Sunday visited families of victims of flashflood in Amman, Madaba, Karak and Maan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He extended condolences of the relatives of Joury Naimat in Maan, Salman Hamdan in Karak and Shatwa Brak and her two daughters Maisa and Wara Muharib in Amman.

During his visit to Mleih in Madaba, the Crown Prince offered his sympathies to the family of Anas Zanoun, and the Hadithat family, who lost Zaid Hadithat and his daughters Waad, Hiba, Iman and Bushra.

The Crown Prince also paid respects to the family of Warrant Officer Hareth Jbour, a Civil Defence Department diver who died while participating in rescue operations in the Dabaa area of Al Jiza District, around 50km south of Amman.

At least 12 people were killed and dozens were injured on Friday after heavy rain caused floods that inundated several areas of the Kingdom.