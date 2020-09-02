Crown Prince to participate in GMIS 2020 on Saturday

AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein is scheduled on Saturday to participate in the third Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) 2020.

Crown Prince Al Hussein will deliver a keynote address at the virtual summit, held jointly by the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), according to a Royal Court statement.

The GMIS, which features the participation of world leaders, politicians, academics, and CEOs of major international companies, covers “harnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s transformation of manufacturing to the regeneration of the global economy”, according to its website, especially in the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) phase.

Launched three years ago, the GMIS aims to reduce poverty and achieve comprehensive globalisation and environmental sustainability, through industrial development.