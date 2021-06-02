Curfew exemption for vaccinated individuals draws mixed reactions

AMMAN — The government’s decision to allow individuals who received the COVID vaccine to move during curfew hours 21 days after their first dose as of mid-June has drawn mixed reactions.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh issued Circular No. 38 of 2021, which allows certain closed sectors and activities to operate on the condition that they adhere to public safety procedures and preventive measures.

On March 18, the government announced that it was studying incentives for those who received the first and second doses of the COVID vaccine and commit to health procedures such as wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing.

Haya Othman, a Jordanian citizen, told The Jordan Times that she was delighted to hear this decision, especially that many places such as cafes and gyms had to close their doors permanently due to bankruptcy since they were unable to pay rents and could not afford to pay salaries.

“This means more job opportunities are going to be available now, especially that many employees lost their jobs due to the closures of certain sectors,” Haya added.

On the other hand, Abdullah Darawi, another Jordanian citizen, expressed some concern regarding this decision.

“I am worried that this decision might cause a rise in the number of cases. Being vaccinated does not mean that the individual will not be infected, it just lowers the chances of infection and makes the symptoms more bearable,” he said.

“Also, I find it unfair for the people who have not received their vaccination yet,” Abdullah added.

Rana Lateef, a pharmacist, told The Jordan Times that the decision is a great step forward.

“The government is encouraging more Jordanian citizens to take the vaccine, and by this the number of vaccinated individuals will increase, therefore the number of cases in the Kingdom will decrease and the number of hospitalised cases will generally decline,” Rana said.