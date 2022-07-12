Customs Department to automate procedures at border crossings

A plan to automate Customs Department procedures to ease passenger movement at the Kingdom’s border crossings is underway, Jordan Customs Department Director General Maj. Gen. Jalal Qudah said on Tuesday (Al Rai photo)

AMMAN — A plan to automate Customs Department procedures to ease passenger movement at the Kingdom’s border crossings is underway, Jordan Customs Department (JCD) Director General Maj. Gen. Jalal Qudah said on Tuesday.

Qudah said that the JCD has developed an emergency plan to ease the reception of pilgrims, supporting Al Mudawara border crossing with additional personnel to speed up customs operations, according to a statement made available to the Jordan Times.

Regarding the work of the JCD, Qudah highlighted the department’s efforts to improve services provision, notably automating and linking its procedures with the rest of the relevant departments and directorates, whether customs or other agencies.

After the Eid Al Adha holiday, citizens will be able to enter their data from abroad using the JCD platform and once they arrive at the customs centre their documents will be valid.

They will also be able to pay customs fees via e-payments at border crossings.