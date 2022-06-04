Cypriot FM commends Jordan’s contribution to regional stability

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Ioannis Kasoulides (Photo by Osama Aqarbeh)

AMMAN — Jordan, as one of the most stable countries in the region, contributes to the stability and peace of its neighbours, said Ioannis Kasoulides, minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Cyprus.

During a recent interview with The Jordan Times, Kasoulides indicated that Cyprus “is always happy to work with Jordan, as we can do things together not only in favour of our people, but also in favour of the region as a whole”.

Regarding the Palestinian cause, Kasoulides noted that Cyprus seeks peace on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions, which is why the two state solution is the “most suitable and realistic” solution.

Kasoulides emphasised that Cyprus works with Jordan, as well as other countries in the region, to promote the economy, most importantly through supporting Jordan’s partnership with the EU.

Cyprus recently provided finances to support a UN Women project in Jordan for gender equality. “We wanted to support and assist the society in general and women are a very important part of the society. Our aim was to appreciate those women,” he told The Jordan Times.

The minister also highlighted Jordan’s role as a stable country in “more effectively” fighting terrorism.

“Other countries of the region need to work together and exchange information and intelligence, as terrorism should be fought by a consultation of many countries together,” Kasoulides added.

Cyprus is in a geographic position that requires the country to be “vigilant” to fight any threat, the minister said, noting that they have provided arms and ammunition to several countries in the fight against Daesh.

Kasoulides highlighted that many projects around the world have originated from the Kingdom’s ideas.

Regarding the Jordan, Cyprus and Greece trilateral cooperation, Kasoulides highlighted that the partnership works “in the context of multilateralism”, as each time the countries meet they introduce more joint projects, which are “a great help for all the countries involved”.

Kasoulides also noted that Jordan hosts one of the highest refugees per capita. “With refugees come more challenges to the country… Life expenses keep going up due to the food crisis the world is facing and much more, therefore, the stability of countries hosting refugees needs to be preserved,” he said.