Danish minister visits Al Bashir Hospital
By JT - Oct 07,2021 - Last updated at Oct 07,2021
Danish Minister for Development Cooperation Flemming Møller Mortensen visits Al Bashir Hospital on Wednesday (Petra photo)
AMMAN — Danish Minister for Development Cooperation Flemming Møller Mortensen on Wednesday visited the Specialised Surgery Hosptial affiliated with Al Bashir Hospital and checked on services offered to patients.
Mortensen toured the hospital’s Cardiac Catheterisation Department, X-ray department and the intensive care unit, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.
He also checked on the statistics of surgeries conducted on Syrian refugees and checked on the hospital’s needs of medical personnel relative to the number of beds.
