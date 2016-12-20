You are here

Home » Local » Death toll in Karak security raid rises to four

Death toll in Karak security raid rises to four

By JT - Dec 20,2016 - Last updated at Dec 20,2016

AMMAN — A joint security taskforce is currently dealing with several wanted suspects hiding in a house in Karak governorate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra , reported Tuesday.

The wanted suspects fired shots at the taskforce that surrounded the place to arrest them.

A policeman and three gendarmes were killed in the fire exchange, Petra reported, quoting a security source, adding that the suspects are not related to Sunday's terrorist attack in the governorate.

The source warned against circulating names or any other details connected to the ongoing operation.

On Sunday, a terrorist attack targeted police patrols in Karak and resulted in 10 deaths among civilians and security personnel, in addition to at least 34 injuries.

up
2 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 4 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.