Death toll in Karak security raid rises to four

By JT - Dec 20,2016 - Last updated at Dec 20,2016

AMMAN — A joint security taskforce is currently dealing with several wanted suspects hiding in a house in Karak governorate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra , reported Tuesday.

The wanted suspects fired shots at the taskforce that surrounded the place to arrest them.

A policeman and three gendarmes were killed in the fire exchange, Petra reported, quoting a security source, adding that the suspects are not related to Sunday's terrorist attack in the governorate.

The source warned against circulating names or any other details connected to the ongoing operation.

On Sunday, a terrorist attack targeted police patrols in Karak and resulted in 10 deaths among civilians and security personnel, in addition to at least 34 injuries.