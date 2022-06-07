Decision makers urged to keep environment at heart of priorities

DEAD SEA — Environmental experts emphasise the need and importance to optimally use national resources.

During the launch of the Economic Modernisation Vision on Monday, the Green Jordan panel discussion highlighted the Kingdom’s need to optimise the use of its resources.

The Green Jordan pillar includes 3 sub-programmes, which are green economy, green sector growth and green urban development, according to the panel’s moderator Ruba Al Zubi, country director of the Sahara Forest Project.

Omar Abu Eid, environment and energy focal point, EU Delegation to Jordan, said that Jordan is in “desperate need to optimally use its resources, especially water”.

According to Abu Eid, the efficient use of resources creates new investment opportunities, new job opportunities and develops the recycled economy.

“Nature, integration and resource efficiency are key. The water, food and energy sectors must be integrated in work, not only in plans,” he added.

Khalid Irani, chairman of the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), said that the environment is a basic element of all sectors.

Irani indicated that Jordan should be promoted as a green destination, focusing on eco-tourism, which needs to be expanded in order to create more economic opportunities.

“We must institutionalise the environment; we need the faith of the decision makers to keep the environment at the heart of priorities, to be the safety valve for all sectors,” Irani said.

He highlighted the importance of nature reserves, noting that they are “the economic engine in their communities for people’s employment, not just protection of environment”.

Irani also emphasised the need for “climate financing” through national financing, not only external financing and grants. “We must resort to the private sector and banks to finance economically viable renewable energy projects. Renewable energy is a success in Jordan,” he continued.

Dina Kisbi, programme manager at Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, said that all members of society were involved in the vision, not just the government, as it is “general and comprehensive” aiming to achieve many goals, the most important of which are the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The 17 SDGs complete each other, and they help create a sustainable community,” Kisbi said.

Kisbi highlighted the need for public-private partnerships in order to achieve sustainable green growth in the Kingdom.

Ammar Abu Drais, a waste management expert, indicated that the vision includes reconsidering land uses and comprehensive and executive plans to achieve green sustainability through green building.