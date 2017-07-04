Defence begins arguments in Jafer airbase shooting case

AMMAN — A military court heard defence arguments during a Tuesday hearing into the fatal shootings of three US Special Forces instructors outside the King Faisal Airbase in Jafer, Maan, in November 2016.

The defendant’s lawyer presented his statements and the list of defence witnesses, while the court adjourned the session until Wednesday to allow the defence to present its final statements.

The defence lawyer, who will be paid by the state, was appointed by the court due to the fact that the defendant could not afford a lawyer, Petra added.

The defendant, who was arrested in late 2016, is charged with manslaughter and is accused of shooting and killing three US Special Forces instructors as they drove towards the gate of the airbase, located in Maan, 220km south of Amman.

The three US service members, killed on November 4, 2016, were from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), located at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

A Jordanian non-commissioned officer was also injured.

The defendant is being tried in accordance with Paragraph 327 of the Penal Code. If convicted, the soldier could face a sentence of life imprisonment with hard labour.

The hearing was headed by military judge Col. Mohammad Afif, in the presence of military prosecutor Maj. Awad Daaja and the defendant’s lawyer Subhi Mawwas, Petra added.