Defendant in US Special Forces’ death trial pleads not guilty

AMMAN — The defendant charged with the fatal shooting of three US Special Forces instructors outside the King Faisal Airbase in Jafer, in November 2016, on Wednesday denied charges of manslaughter.

The soldier also denied charges of distorting the dignity of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and disobeying military orders and instructions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On Tuesday, the court adjourned the hearing until Wednesday to give the defence lawyer, who was appointed by the court and will be paid by the state Treasury, more time to review the case.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the court panel listened to one witness out of the 11 listed for the trial, while four other witnesses are due to be heard on Sunday.

The fourth session was headed by military Judge Col. Mohammad Afif, in the presence of military prosecutor Maj. Awad Daaja and the defendant’s lawyer Subhi Mawwas.

The defendant, who was arrested late in 2016, is charged with manslaughter and is accused of shooting and killing three US Special Forces instructors as they drove towards the gate of the airbase, located in Maan, 220km south of Amman.

The three US service members, killed on November 4, 2016, were from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), located at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

A Jordanian non-commissioned officer was also injured.