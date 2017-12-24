Despite Jordan’s vigorous campaign against US Jerusalem decision, ties with Washington likely to remain intact

AMMAN — Despite chances of jeopardising its strategic relationship with the US, Jordan has played a key role in securing a global rejection to the US unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, analysts said on Sunday.

His Majesty King Abdullah announced a clear and sincere position against the US decision recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and did not "bargain" on its stand, they said.

Way before Washington’s decision was announced, Jordan sensed an American inclination towards that direction, Al Rai’s Editor-in-Chief Tareq Momani said.

"Since then, King Abdullah has led an international campaign to convince world leaders of the grave ramifications of the step on regional stability and the peace process," Momani said.

World nations have recognised the role of King Abdullah in the fight against the decision at the United Nations, he said, noting that the international community regards Jordan as the "voice of wisdom" in the region.

"Jordan's stand on the decision was loud and clear: Protecting Jerusalem is a historical and fateful cause for Jordan," Momani highlighted.

Momani expected tension in the Jordanian-US relations in light of the Kingdom's outright rejection of the US decision on Jerusalem, but stressed that he does not expect such tension to escalate as Jordan remains a strong ally to Washington and has many friends in the Congress and the US administration.

A rare UN General Assembly emergency session was convened on Thursday in which an overwhelming majority voted in favour of a non-binding resolution; 128 countries backed the motion, while nine opposed it and 35 abstained.

The resolution reaffirms that the status of Jerusalem must be resolved through negotiations, and that any decision reached outside of that framework must be rescinded.

US President Donald Trump had warned that aid would be cut to those countries voting against Washington’s move at the General Assembly.

Economist Wajdi Makhamreh said that King Abdullah has led a vigorous campaign to isolate the decision. However, he said, Jordan’s clear opposition to the US decision is not expected to have an impact on the relationship between the two countries or lead to cutting down US financial aid to the Kingdom.

Makhamreh highlighted that while Trump’s warning of cutting off US financial aid was unwelcome, Jordan stands out as an indispensable partner that plays an important role in preserving regional and world peace, including its contribution to the anti-terror drive.

Meanwhile, Director of the University of Jordan’s Centre for Strategic Studies Musa Shteiwi said that Jordan will rely on the popularity it has gained as a peacemaker to mitigate any repercussions of its firm pro-Jerusalem stand, stressing that Amman “has a genuine interest rather than a political one in achieving peace in the region…. King Abdullah himself communicated with the world Jordan’s pro-peace position and warning of the decision’s impact on peace”, Shteiwi said.

He noted that Jordan’s position rejecting the US Jerusalem move was based on several pillars, including that the decision came in violation of the international law and that it undermines all efforts to achieve peace.

“Jordan’s voice was echoed by the European Union because Jordan has the most reasonable, moderate and genuine position,” Shteiwi noted.

The analyst said a US move to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favour of the UN resolution is “a remote possibility” when it comes to Jordan, noting that Jordan and the US enjoy a highly strategic relationship that is likely to outlive the recent developments.

“Jordan is a strategic partner with the US in the fight against extremism and terrorism; the US financial aid to Jordan is in the best interest of the US itself just as much as it is in the best interest of Jordan,” Shteiwi noted.