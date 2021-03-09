Dialogue session hears of women’s struggles in refugee camps, host communities

AMMAN — The Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD) in partnership with the UN Women-Jordan, held a virtual dialogue session titled “Her Participation Makes the Difference for a Better World Beyond COVID-19”.

The dialogue session, which was held on the occasion of International Women’s Day, and moderated by former senator Sawsan Al Majali, shed light on the humanitarian priorities and resilience challenges affecting women in refugee camps and host communities amid the pandemic, in addition to focusing on women’s roles in decision-making together with men.

The session also stimulated discussion on women’s participation in joint advocacy efforts in all spheres at the local and international levels.

“The Jordanian government has realised many achievements regarding women’s agenda, however, the progress made on the ground in terms of women’s civic participation, representation and role in decision making, just as in other neighbouring countries, is still suboptimal,” according to the ARDD.

During the session, Amneh Al Kayed, a representative of the women’s committee in the Zaatari refugee camp talked about the status and challenges of women in refugee camps, noting that “women struggle and try really hard to have their rights, but the pandemic came and exacerbated the challenges faced by female refugees”.

“The pandemic has been rolling back on women’s gains and has shaken up the family structure,” Kayed said.

UN Women Field Officer Rawan Al Majali said during the session that women and men have been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, noting that International Women’s Day is a chance to highlight women’s social participation.

She noted that UN Women-Jordan together with the ARDD, have promoted the establishment of women initiatives and programmes since 2014, with the aim to integrate women into social development.

Refugee Affairs Coordinator at the Ministry of Interior Saleh Al Kilani pointed out that much attention needs to be given to women’s needs and empowerment, adding that “women do not replace men and vice versa. They complete each other”.

There is a need to review the public discourse regarding women’s affairs, Kilani said, noting that “accepting the differences is the only way to succeed”.