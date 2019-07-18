Digital centres inaugurated in Balqa, Kufranja and Aqaba

AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, on Wednesday attended a ceremony to launch the Ministry of Youth and Orange Jordan’s Digital Centres Initiative.

The ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Youth Mohammad Abu Rumman and CEO of Orange Jordan Thierry Marigny, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

As part of the ceremony, Issawi inaugurated a digital centre at the Ardhah Young Women Centre in Balqa Governorate, and two other centres were opened simultaneously in Kufranja and Aqaba.

The Ardhah Young Women Centre was established through a Royal Initiative in 2008 to serve women in the region. The centre offers training services and provides an incubating environment for entrepreneurs, according to Petra.

The digital centres, which are equipped with the latest devices and an Internet connection, aim at training youth and honing their communication, leadership, entrepreneurship and technical skills using qualified staff.

During the ceremony, head of the Balqa Youth Directorate Khadeeja Abu Hammour said that these centres aim to offer entrepreneurial services related to time management, the technical empowerment of youth and effective social media use.

Abu Hammour stressed the importance of extending this initiative to include other youth centres across the Kingdom, calling on those who have benefited from it to share their experiences with their colleagues.

Marigny said that Orange Jordan is dedicated to supporting youth by equipping them with the tools they need to develop their skills.

Hatem Habashneh, head of Orange Programmes for Education, added that the centres aim to fill the digital education gap in local communities.