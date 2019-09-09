Directives expected to ease business procedures for investors

AMMAN — Royal directives are expected to be issued soon to embark on thoroughly studied programmes and take effective procedures to make it easier for investors to do business, an official source said on Monday.

The Royal directives aim at removing any obstacle that may hinder the work of investors and put an end to any "unjustified and unstudied" measures that may obstruct their work, according to the source.

"The measures to be announced and go into effect soon will end any sort of inflexible procedures," the source said.

"Very important decisions will be announced in the next few days upon Royal directives that will help further strengthen the investment climate in the Kingdom," the source added.

At a meeting Sunday with local political, economic and media figures, His Majesty stressed the importance of seizing economic opportunities, removing obstacles facing local and foreign investors, and speeding up the procedures required to enable them to launch their projects.