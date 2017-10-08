E-government to be realised by 2020 — PM

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Saturday said that the government’s Economic Growth Plan (EGP) aims to automate procedures to reach an e-government by 2020, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Chairing a meeting of the ICT Advisory Council, Mulki said that the government is keen on improving the sector, which contributes to the national economy and creates jobs for Jordanians.

In the presence of State Minister for Media Affairs Mohammed Momani, ICT Minister Majd Shweikeh and stakeholders, he stressed the need for the ICT council to adopt policies and measures that would enrich the EGP.

For her part, Shweikeh outlined the council’s measures to digitalise the economic sector and to connect all sectors to each other.

She stressed the importance of the digitalisation project in boosting the economy and creating job opportunities.

The minister noted that a number of ministries and other public institutions will begin providing 10 e-services as of January 1, 2018, ensuring that they are available at a lower cost than conventional services.

Shweikeh reviewed the National Strategy for Digitalising Economy (Reach 2025), which is based on innovation, business pioneering, government digitalisation and skills improvement.

The governmental services are divided into four categories: citizen, government, business and residence.