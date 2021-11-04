EBRD forecasts Jordan’s GDP to grow at 2.2% in 2022

The GDP growth forecast for Jordan is expected to reach 1.5 per cent in 2021 and is expected to rise to 2.2 per cent in 2022, according to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s Regional Economic Prospects report published Thursday (File photo)

AMMAN — The GDP growth forecast for Jordan is expected to reach 1.5 per cent in 2021 and is expected to rise to 2.2 per cent in 2022, according to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)’s Regional Economic Prospects (REP) report published Thursday.

The report indicated that the growth in 2022 will be due to the gradual lifting of movement restrictions sustained by stronger cross-border trade and a continued recovery in the tourism sector.

“The Jordanian economy is expected to benefit from International Monetary Fund [IMF-supported] reforms in the long term, but will likely remain subdued as the necessary return to fiscal discipline constrains government spending. The main risks to the outlook include the erosion of real competitiveness stemming from an overvalued exchange rate, regional instability and slower-than-expected recovery in partner economies,” the report stated.

The EBRD expects a growth forecast for the southern and eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region of 4.2 per cent for 2021, as the recovery in economic activity has started in most economies of the SEMED region, the report said, adding that it is mainly driven by a rebound in the agriculture and telecommunications sectors as well as limited growth in tourism and exports.

Alexa Tiemann, regional lead economist for the MENA region at the EBRD, indicated that the pandemic’s economic contraction on Jordan was “relatively modest”.

According to Tiemann, there is a pickup in manufacturing and certain financial and digital services in the Kingdom.

“The slow recovery in tourism, driven by delayed global reopening of travel has been a drag on growth as, which has a negative impact on the Jordanian economy as tourism is a main contributor to the Jordanian economy,” Tiemann told The Jordan Times during a virtual interview on Wednesday.

Tourism is picking up globally and will benefit the Jordanian economy’s recovery, especially next year, Tiemann said.

“The new tourism brand that Jordan launched could also boost interest and travel to Jordan in the next year which will support the economic growth,” she said.

Tiemann noted that reopening the borders with Syria plays a role in recovering some of the trade volume between the countries as well as the transit trade.

On the other hand, Tiemann highlighted that there is still uncertainty regarding the reopening of the borders between Jordan and Syria, especially due to the on-going pandemic, which makes it more difficult not only to travel but also to transport goods.

Tiemann said that the Jordanian economy has initially held up better than many others during the pandemic, but one key impact on the macro side has been the expansion of the fiscal deficit.

“Fiscal deficit in Jordan expanded in 2020. The fiscal space is limited, therefore, fiscal consolidation could help stabilise the economy and promote its growth,” she said.

Tiemann highlighted the importance of creating enough jobs for young people, women and the overall population in Jordan, as unemployment is a huge challenge the Kingdom faces.

“The Jordanian population generally has a relatively high skill level, but having the right skills for the right sectors that need a boost is very important. Access to finance, especially for entrepreneurs, could also support sustained growth in the future,” Tiemann continued.

According to Tiemann, Jordan has some potential to branch out in high value added services as well as green technology services to become an important regional hub in those sectors.

Tiemann noted that the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic has both a direct and indirect impact on the economy, depending on what happens both globally and in Jordan regarding the pandemic.

“Such impact can be mitigated through vaccinations and well-balanced social distancing policies,” she added.