Economists hail SSC’s support programme amid virus crisis

AMMAN — Economists on Sunday welcomed a decision by the Social Security Corporation (SSC) to amend its Support I Programme for Unemployment Allowances from 50 to 70 per cent.

The programme, which covers Jordanians, Gazans and children of Jordanian women married to non-Jordanians, will cover the months of March and April of this year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Economist Musa Saket described this move as working towards providing more cash flow in the market.

“The cash flow in the hands of people and businesses will reflect positively on the economy especially that it came before Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, Saket told The Jordan Times.

This step will give “more power for unemployed people to fulfil their financial demands be it rent, bills or buying goods. The purchasing power will increase and this will fulfil their daily needs,” according to Saket.

Director of the Phenix Centre for Economic Studies Ahmad Awad told The Jordan Times on Sunday that it is a positive step by the SSC.

“This increase from 50 to 70 per cent is an excellent step by the SSC to support employees who were affected by COVID’s financial implications,” Awad said.

Awad added that he was hopeful the SSC would continue with this programme for the coming months.

“We are hopeful that the SSC would continue implementing this programme because the economic impact of the pandemic will not end any time soon,” Awad said.

The economist also said he was hopeful that the SSC would introduce more awareness programmes for the employees and business owners to benefit from such initiatives.