Economy resilient, on right track — Momani

By JT - May 17,2018 - Last updated at May 17,2018

AMMAN — Jordan's economy is resilient, able to face challenges and is being reformed to reach self-sufficiency, State Minister for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said on Thursday.

At a meeting with the Jordan News Agency, Petra’s staff, Momani stressed the government's openness to dialogue on the amended income tax draft law's impact on economy, development and fiscal position.

The minister, who is also the government's spokesperson, stressed the importance of the public’s understanding of the draft law, noting that this piece of legislation is designed to protect the middle-income tranches.

The spokesperson said that 90 per cent of citizens will not be included in the tax payers’ base under the bill.