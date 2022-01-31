You are here

Education Ministry urges all schools to commit to February 20 start date

Jan 31,2022

AMMAN — The Education Ministry on Sunday urged all education directorates and private schools to commit to the Cabinet decision regarding the start of the second semester on February 20. 

The ministry’s Private Education Director Mohammed Alwan urged all private schools to commit the decision that excludes Tawjihi and international programmes students, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

Alwan also stressed that the second semester will start with in-class education, reiterating that the ministry will take all legal procedures against any school that fails to commit to the decision.

