Eid Al Fitr arrangements must follow safety guidelines — Razzaz

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz chairs a high-level meeting at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz on Monday affirmed that the arrangements which will be put in place during the Eid Al Fitr holiday must be consistent with safety and precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister made his remarks while chairing a high-level meeting at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, which brought together the commanders of the army and security agencies and a number of ministers and senior officials.

The meeting discussed the measures that will be applied during the holiday, which is slated for May 23-25, and the arrangements under way for the resumption of work in the public sector on May 26, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.