‘Eight dead in weekend traffic accidents’

By Sawsan Tabazah - Sep 10,2016

AMMAN — Eight people died during the weekend in various accidents across the Kingdom, according to the Central Traffic Department (CTD).

On Saturday, three people died in traffic accidents in Balqa and Amman.

At 2:30am, a 17-year-old man died in a traffic accident involving two vehicles in Salt in Siteen area, and five others were injured, the CTD’s Lt. Col. Yaser Habahbeh told The Jordan Times.

“The two vehicles crashed due to sudden change in lanes,” he said.

In Marj Al Hamam in Amman, a 61-year-old man and a 26-year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and a car, according to the CTD.

The accident, which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning was due to a sudden change in lanes, Habahbeh said.

On Friday, two people died in a wrongful overtaking accident in Amman.

Another four were injured in an accident on Amman’s University (Queen Rania) Street. They were taken to the University of Jordan Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.

Meanwhile, a woman delivered her baby in a Civil Defence Department (CDD) vehicle in Madaba, 30km southwest of Amman.

The mother and baby were taken to Al Nadim Hospital, where they were reported to be in good condition, a CDD statement said.

Also on Friday, CDD firefighters extinguished a blaze that erupted in an apartment in the capital’s Tlaa Al Ali area.

No injuries were reported.

A CDD media officer said an investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Meanwhile, the CDD extinguished a fire in a liquor store in Zarqa, 22km east of Amman. No injuries were reported, the CDD source said.

On Thursday, three people died and 12 were injured in various traffic accidents.

In Amman’s Khreibat Al Souk, a 14-year-old boy died when he was run over by a vehicle, Habahbeh said.

A 36-year-old man was killed in a collision involving two vehicles, due to changing lanes, while a five-year-old boy died when he was run over in Madaba’s Mamounia area.

“The boy fell from a school bus on a main road,” Habahbeh noted.