Election results in 11 districts announced

By JT - Sep 22,2016 - Last updated at Sep 22,2016

AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission on Wednesday announced the vote results in 11 electoral districts.

By midnight, Mustafa Barari, the head of the special committee to audit parliamentary election results, had given the results of Aqaba, Tafileh, Jerash, Ajloun, Maan, Mafraq, Southern Badia, Northern Badia, Zarqa’s 2nd District, and Irbid’s 2nd and 3rd District, while the results in the remaining districts will be released gradually.

Barari made the remarks during press conferences in Amman.

Below are the results: