Election results in 11 districts announced
By JT - Sep 22,2016 - Last updated at Sep 22,2016
AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission on Wednesday announced the vote results in 11 electoral districts.
By midnight, Mustafa Barari, the head of the special committee to audit parliamentary election results, had given the results of Aqaba, Tafileh, Jerash, Ajloun, Maan, Mafraq, Southern Badia, Northern Badia, Zarqa’s 2nd District, and Irbid’s 2nd and 3rd District, while the results in the remaining districts will be released gradually.
Barari made the remarks during press conferences in Amman.
Below are the results:
Aqaba: Total voters: 23,399
Winning list/Seat
Number of Votes
Winning Candidate
Aqaba
6,322
Mohammad Riyati
Fajer (Dawn)
3,797
Hazem Majali
Al Manar
3,420
Ibrahim Abul Izz
Women’s quota
4,064
Alia Abu Hilayel (Aqaba list)
Tafileh: Total voters: 31,737
Winning list/Seat
Number of Votes
Winning Candidate
Zaytoonah (Olive)
6,745
Mahmoud Farahid
Jibal Al Tafileh (Mountains of Tafileh)
5,917
Hassan Saud
Al Adalah (Justice)
5,147
Hussein Qaisi
Al Faris (The Knight)
4,090
Ghazi Hawamleh
Women’s quota
3,058
Insaf Khawaldeh (Al Adalah list)
Jerash: Total voters: 60,858
Winning list/Seat
Number of Votes
Winning Candidate
Al Ardd (Land)
11,122
Mohammad Hdeib
Al Asalah
8,974
Oqlah Zboun
Al Islah (Reform)
8,967
Huda Etoum
Al Baraka
7,635
Mohammad Abu Sittah
Women’s quota
4,534
Wafaa Bani Mustafa (Al Asalah)
Maan: Total voters:27,768
Winning list/Seat
Number of Votes
Winning Candidate
Al Haq Yaalou
6,837
Abdullah Abdul Dayem (3,260)
Petra
5,763
Mohammad Falahat (3,628)
Shobak
3,685
Ibrahim Bdour (2,525)
Al Amal (Labour)
3,679
Khaled Fanatseh (2,416)
Women’s quota
2,832
Ibtisam Nawafleh (Petra list)
Ajloun: Total voters: 59,333
Winning list/Seat
Number of Votes
Winning Candidate
Al Amal
14,213
Kamal Zghoul (8,187)
Al Wifaq
11,599
Safaa Momani (6,616)
Jabal Ajloun
9,838
Ahmad Freihat (5,540)
Christian seat
9,627
Wasfi Haddad (Al Wifaq list)
Women’s quota
5,712
Montaha Baaoul (Al Amal list)
Irbid Governorate
2nd District
Winning list/Seat
Number of Votes
Winning Candidate
Al Adalah (Justice)
N/A
Khaled Abdullah
Al Faqir
N/A
Fawaz Zu’bi
Kinanah
N/A
Abdullah Obeidat
Houran Al Khair
N/A
Jawdat Darabseh
3rd District: Total voters: 49,798
Ittihad (Unity)
12,276
Hosni Sheyyab (7,618)
Watania Demoqratia (National Democratic list)
10,046
Mustafa Khasawneh (6,731)
Al Wafaa (Loyalty)
7,285
Yousef Jarrah (4,330)
Christian seat
8,352
Wael Razzouq (Ittihad list)
Mafraq
Winning list/Seat
Number of Votes
Winning Candidate
Suqoor (Eagles)
N/A
Abdul Karim Dughmi
Mafraq Liljamee (Mafraq is for all)
N/A
Raed Khazaaleh
Watan (Homeland)
N/A
Mifleh Khazaaleh
Hazm (Resilience)
N/A
Shuaib Shdeifat
Women’s quota
N/A
Reem Abu Dalbouh (Suqoor)
Northern Badia
Winning list/Seat
Number of Votes
Winning Candidate
Raad Al Shamal (Thunder of the north)
N/A
Habes Shabeeb
Mizan (Scales)
N/A
Mazen Qadi
Assad Mutaaheb (Eager lion)
N/A
Sawan Sharafat
Women’s quota
N/A
Zeinab Zbeid (Raad Al Shamal)
Southern Badia
Winning list/Seat
Number of Votes
Winning Candidate
Al Bayraq
N/A
Nawaf Neimat
Al Mostaqbal Al Mushreq (Bright future)
N/A
Mohammad Amamreh
Al Wafaa (Loyalty)
N/A
Awad Zawaideh
Women’s quota
N/A
Shaha Abu Shosheh (Al Wafaa)
Zarqa Governorate
2nd District
Winning list/Seat
Number of Votes
Winning Candidate
Al Wafaa Lilwatan (Loyalty to the homeland)
N/A
Hmoud Zawahreh
Al Wihda Al Wataniya (National unity)
N/A
Musa Zawahreh
Ain Al Watan (The eye of the homeland)
N/A
Nawaf Mualla
Mustaqbal Zarqa (The future of Zarqa)
N/A
Ali Khalaileh
