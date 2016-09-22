You are here

Election results in 11 districts announced

Women win outside quota in Jerash, Ajloun

By JT - Sep 22,2016 - Last updated at Sep 22,2016

AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission on Wednesday announced the vote results in 11 electoral districts.

By midnight, Mustafa Barari, the head of the special committee to audit parliamentary election results, had given the results of Aqaba, Tafileh, Jerash, Ajloun, Maan, Mafraq, Southern Badia, Northern Badia, Zarqa’s 2nd District, and Irbid’s 2nd and 3rd District, while the results in the remaining districts will be released gradually.

Barari made the remarks during press conferences in Amman.

Below are the results:

Aqaba: Total voters: 23,399

 

 

Winning list/Seat

Number of Votes

Winning Candidate

Aqaba

6,322

Mohammad Riyati

Fajer (Dawn)

3,797

Hazem Majali

Al Manar

3,420

Ibrahim Abul Izz

Women’s quota

4,064

Alia Abu Hilayel (Aqaba list)

Tafileh: Total voters: 31,737

 

 

Winning list/Seat

Number of Votes

Winning Candidate

Zaytoonah (Olive)

6,745

Mahmoud Farahid

Jibal Al Tafileh (Mountains of Tafileh)

5,917

Hassan Saud

Al Adalah (Justice)

5,147

Hussein Qaisi

Al Faris (The Knight)

4,090

Ghazi Hawamleh

Women’s quota

3,058

Insaf Khawaldeh (Al Adalah list)

Jerash: Total voters: 60,858

 

 

Winning list/Seat

Number of Votes

Winning Candidate

Al Ardd (Land)

11,122

Mohammad Hdeib

Al Asalah

8,974

Oqlah Zboun

Al Islah (Reform)

8,967

Huda Etoum

Al Baraka

7,635

Mohammad Abu Sittah

Women’s quota

4,534

Wafaa Bani Mustafa (Al Asalah)

Maan: Total voters:27,768

 

 

Winning list/Seat

Number of Votes

Winning Candidate

Al Haq Yaalou

6,837

Abdullah Abdul Dayem (3,260)

Petra

5,763

Mohammad Falahat (3,628)

Shobak

3,685

Ibrahim Bdour (2,525)

Al Amal (Labour)

3,679

Khaled Fanatseh (2,416)

Women’s quota

2,832

Ibtisam Nawafleh (Petra list)

Ajloun: Total voters: 59,333

 

 

Winning list/Seat

Number of Votes

Winning Candidate

Al Amal

14,213

Kamal Zghoul (8,187)

Al Wifaq

11,599

Safaa Momani (6,616)

Jabal Ajloun

9,838

Ahmad Freihat (5,540)

Christian seat

9,627

Wasfi Haddad (Al Wifaq list)

Women’s quota

5,712

Montaha Baaoul (Al Amal list)

Irbid Governorate

2nd District

Winning list/Seat

Number of Votes

Winning Candidate

Al Adalah (Justice)

N/A

Khaled Abdullah

Al Faqir

N/A

Fawaz Zu’bi

Kinanah

N/A

Abdullah Obeidat

Houran Al Khair

N/A

Jawdat Darabseh

3rd District: Total voters: 49,798

 

 

Ittihad (Unity)

12,276

Hosni Sheyyab (7,618)

Watania Demoqratia (National Democratic list)

10,046

Mustafa Khasawneh (6,731)

Al Wafaa (Loyalty)

7,285

Yousef Jarrah (4,330)

Christian seat

8,352

Wael Razzouq (Ittihad list)

Mafraq

 

 

Winning list/Seat

Number of Votes

Winning Candidate

Suqoor (Eagles)

N/A

Abdul Karim Dughmi

Mafraq Liljamee (Mafraq is for all)

N/A

Raed Khazaaleh

Watan (Homeland)

N/A

Mifleh Khazaaleh

Hazm (Resilience)

N/A

Shuaib Shdeifat

Women’s quota

N/A

Reem Abu Dalbouh (Suqoor)

Northern Badia

 

 

Winning list/Seat

Number of Votes

Winning Candidate

Raad Al Shamal (Thunder of the north)

N/A

Habes Shabeeb

Mizan (Scales)

N/A

Mazen Qadi

Assad Mutaaheb (Eager lion)

N/A

Sawan Sharafat

Women’s quota

N/A

Zeinab Zbeid (Raad Al Shamal)

Southern Badia

Winning list/Seat

 

Number of Votes

 

Winning Candidate

Al Bayraq

N/A

Nawaf Neimat

Al Mostaqbal Al Mushreq (Bright future)

N/A

Mohammad Amamreh

Al Wafaa (Loyalty)

N/A

Awad Zawaideh

Women’s quota

N/A

Shaha Abu Shosheh (Al Wafaa)

Zarqa Governorate

 

 

2nd District

 

 

Winning list/Seat

Number of Votes

Winning Candidate

Al Wafaa Lilwatan (Loyalty to the homeland)

N/A

Hmoud Zawahreh

Al Wihda Al Wataniya (National unity)

N/A

Musa Zawahreh

Ain Al Watan (The eye of the homeland)

N/A

Nawaf Mualla

Mustaqbal Zarqa (The future of Zarqa)

N/A

Ali Khalaileh

