Energy regulatory commission urges sector to follow emergency plan

AMMAN — The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) on Wednesday called on entities in the electricity and oil derivatives sector to commit to their licenses and abide by the emergency plan prepared to deal with the novel coronavirus.

EMRC Chief Commissioner Farouq Hiyari said that monitoring and sustaining the services of the electricity and oil derivatives sectors are among the top priorities of the commission in these exceptional circumstances, according to an EMRC statement.

Hiyari called on the public to report any shortages in fuel derivatives, price manipulations or electric power disruptions by contacting the commission’s monitoring and emergency centre, which is working round-the-clock, at 06/5805025.