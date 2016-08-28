Entire family killed in Saudi Arabia accident

AMMAN – Five Jordanians from the same family were killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night after their vehicle overturned on a highway, according to the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.

The family members were killed near Shobah Nassab town, near Hafr Al Baten in northeastern Saudi Arabia, said the authority, adding that a rescue team from the red crescent rushed to the accident scene and found four family members dead, while the fifth was badly injured and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The deceased family is from the town of Kufr Soum in the northern governorate of Irbid.

The dead were identified by relatives as Saed Al Batran and his wife Linda and their children Aktham, Saif and Ghaith.

The father is based in the United Arab Emirates, where he works as an accountant, according to Maher Batran, who said the family members were planning to spend Eid Al Adha in Jordan.

Amer Khatib, a resident of Kufr Soum and a relative, told The Jordan Times Sunday that the family was on its way to Jordan when the car overturned.

“The entire town is in a shock and saddened by the news of the death,” he added.

Saed and his wife were in their late 30s while the children aged between 6 and 14, Maher said.