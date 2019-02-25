You are here

Home » Local » EU conference addresses education obstacles facing Syrians

EU conference addresses education obstacles facing Syrians

By JT - Feb 25,2019 - Last updated at Feb 25,2019

AMMAN — The EU and German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on Sunday held a conference to discuss higher education issues faced by Syrian refugees in Jordan, according to a joint statement.

The conference, titled, “Syrian Students in Jordan: Time to Start Over”, was held with the patronage of the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Walid Maani and 120 participants from ministries, international and non-governmental organisations, universities and Syrian students in Jordan.

The conference resulted from workshops for Syrian students held by the European Union’s EDU-SYRIA programme, which took place at the German-Jordanian University, Zarqa University, Luminus Technical University College and Zaatari camp. The recommendations from the workshops were presented at the conference in the form of dialogue sessions, the statement said.

EU Ambassador to Jordan Andrea Fontana also attended the event expressing the EU’s “gratitude to Jordan, which has made huge efforts to address the Syrian refugees’ needs. We believe students have the right to fulfil their life aspiration and self-realisation, therefore the scholarship programmes supported by the EU and implemented by its partners, offer an important variety of opportunities and choices”.

According to the statement, the conference was funded in part by the EU’s “Madad” Fund and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

up
3 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
7 + 12 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Venezuela’s deepening conflict

Monday 25 February 2019

The new Iraqi diplomacy

Feb 25, 2019

Jordanian ‘liberals’ and Israel

Feb 25, 2019

A challenge to the West

Feb 25, 2019

Apartheid is not peace

Feb 25, 2019

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.