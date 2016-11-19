‘EU-funded project seeks to link research with relevant industries’

AMMAN — The second phase of an EU-funded project seeks to support innovation and applied research in the fields of water, energy, food and health, and to link researchers with relevant industries, according to stakeholders.

The project provides technical assistance to the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) for enhancing research on technological development and innovation in the Kingdom.

A total of 62 researchers that met the HCST’s selection requirements have received grants, each reaching up to 25,000 euros (around JD18,000), to conduct research in the four fields that are considered Jordan’s national research priorities, according to the EU’s media support team.

The project is aimed at developing applied research and technological capacity in Jordan and commercialising research results to be utilised by the private sector, according to EU statement released on Saturday.

The overall objective of the second phase of the project is to increase the contribution of research and technological development and innovation sectors to the Kingdom’s economic growth and employment, the statement said.

The HCST is the executing and managing agency of the project through a special implementation office, while the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation represents the government in this project.

The second phase of the project, which started in April 2013, is set to conclude in February 2017.

On November 23, a national brokerage event will bring together the researchers and representatives of the industrial sector, companies, organisations and entrepreneurs working in the concerned fields.

The aim is to provide a bridge into research and innovation through the creation of public-private and research-enterprise partnerships, the statement said.