Exports to Saudi Arabia down by 20% in Q1

AMMAN — The value of Jordanian exports to north American countries have increased by 6.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2017.

According to statistics issued by the Department of Statistics, Jordanian exports to non-Arab Asian countries have also risen by 24 per cent.

Among the Asian countries is India, whose imports from Jordan have increased by 4.6 per cent.

On the other hand, the Kingdom's exports to the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) have dropped by 8 per cent. In particular, Saudi Arabia’s imports plummeted by 20 per cent, while the EU’s decreased by 10 per cent, including Italy which recorded a 45 per cent decline.

As for Jordanian imports, the statistics showed that the value of imports from GAFTA have increased by 13 per cent including from the UAE, whose exports to Jordan have increased by 80 per cent.

Jordan's imports from North American free trade agreement countries have increased by 71 per cent, including the US, by 77 per cent.

From non-Arab Asian countries, the Kingdom's imports have decreased by 6 per cent, including South Korea, by 17 per cent and from the EU countries by 15 per cent, including Germany, the trade volume with which dropped by 8 per cent.