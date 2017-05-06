Failed students allowed unlimited Tawjihi resits

By JT - May 06,2017 - Last updated at May 06,2017

AMMAN — The Education Ministry’s central planning committee on Saturday endorsed the amending regulations of the General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) No. 7 for 2011, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The new regulations will allow failed students to resit the exams an unlimited number of times.

They will also allow students who have previously sat the exams the maximum number of times to resit the exam as of the 2017/2018 scholastic year’s winter sessions, under certain conditions.

Education Minister Omar Razzaz recently said that a system of priority should be set, however, as the ministry can only facilitate 200,000 students sitting for the exam.

The most recent applicants will be given priority, providing they have only failed a maximum of three times.

One amending regulation states that if a subject does not have an examination in a certain session, a student can sit for an alternative subject.