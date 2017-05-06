Failed students allowed unlimited Tawjihi resits

You are here

By JT - May 06,2017 - Last updated at May 06,2017

AMMAN — The Education Ministry’s central planning committee on Saturday endorsed the amending regulations of the General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) No. 7 for 2011, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

The new regulations will allow failed students to resit the exams  an unlimited number of times. 

They will also allow students who have previously sat the exams the maximum number of times to resit the exam as of the 2017/2018 scholastic year’s winter sessions, under certain conditions. 

Education Minister Omar Razzaz recently said that a system of priority should be set, however, as the ministry can only facilitate 200,000 students sitting for the exam.

The most recent applicants will be given priority, providing they have only failed a maximum of three times.

One amending regulation states that if a subject does not have an examination in a certain session, a student can sit for an alternative subject. 

Comments

Yeah Bra (not verified)

Sun, 05/07/2017 - 03:01

We want our GDP to be better than Europe and America. We hate having to fight for better lives abroad.

Not Enough (not verified)

Sun, 05/07/2017 - 02:49

We want elimination of all forms of academic discrimination at all education levels, which means free and clear open registration at all academic levels without testing requirements, including undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels, including all health profession programs, including medicine programs, and pass or fail grading sytems with below 100% as failing, continuing education requirements, annual re-examinations for all certifications, no entire semester retaking if a student fails a course, no re-payment obligation if a student fails a course, no mandatory class attendance and class attendance favortism policies meaning no information in class may be private or exclusive to students who attend class, no external content and external content hounding beneficiality policies and persuasions on any institution examinations, more pending.

