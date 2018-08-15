You are here

Home » Local » Fallen officers get posthumous promotions

By JT - Aug 15,2018 - Last updated at Aug 15,2018

AMMAN — A Royal Decree on Tuesday was issued to promote Maj. Muath Damanieh, who died on Saturday while raiding a terrorist cell in Salt to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel as of August 9, 2018. 

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat decided to promote Corp. Hisham Aqarbeh to the rank of Sergeant, and Lance Corporal Mohammad Bani Yassin to the rank of Corporal, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Both of the security officers passed away during the operation in Salt.

Gendarmerie Sergeant Ali Qoqazeh, who was killed in a terrorist attack on Friday, had also been promoted to the rank of Warrant Officer. 

