Families offered subsidy, payment plan for installing solar cells

AMMAN — As part of a programme supporting households with a 30 per cent subsidy for installing solar cell systems and heaters, the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) at the Energy Ministry signed a number of cooperation agreements on Wednesday.

Under the agreements, signed with the Cairo Amman Bank (CAB), Safwa Islamic Bank (SIB) and the Civil Service Consumer Corporation (CSCC), partner institutions will help to offer the 30-per-cent subsidy and provide citizens with a payment instalment system for the remaining value in the case of the banks, or allow them to pay the remaining 70 per cent in cash in the case of the CSCC.

Following the signing ceremony, Energy Minister Hala Zawati said that the deals expand financing options for citizens benefitting from the fund, including all Jordanians willing to reduce their energy consumption, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

For his part, JREEEF Director Rasmi Hamzeh noted the importance of the new mechanism allowing families to pay in instalments, especially as many families are not able to pay the full amount in one payment.

CSCC Director General Salman Qudah also highlighted the programme’s impact on citizens through alleviating energy burdens and its contribution to development in governorates, with SIB General Manager Samer Tamimi also stressing the move’s potential to help reduce citizens' power bills.

CAB General Manager Kamal Bakri noted that the programme will contribute to lowering bank risks and reducing the loan repayment period, as well as providing a surplus for beneficiary households.

Those wishing to benefit from the scheme can visit JREEEF, CAB, SIB, CSCC or the Jordan Islamic Bank, which has already signed a similar agreement with the fund.